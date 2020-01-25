McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Buys 1,892 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 1,082,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,889,000 after purchasing an additional 239,391 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $4,489,000. Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 176,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 233,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,526,000 after purchasing an additional 10,310 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.29.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $137.25 per share, for a total transaction of $2,003,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,330.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 11,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $1,617,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 425,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,336,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,172 shares of company stock valued at $16,158,032 over the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of JPM opened at $133.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $98.09 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.07.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

