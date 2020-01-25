McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Lowers Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 676 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000,029,000 after buying an additional 138,504 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 185,502.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,320 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,762,006 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,058,685,000 after purchasing an additional 40,404 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,743,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,026,677,000 after purchasing an additional 12,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 901,471 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,564,873,000 after purchasing an additional 219,380 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,225.00 to $2,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com to $2,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $2,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,177.07.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total transaction of $663,500.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,041,412.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total value of $6,065,855.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,455,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,196 shares of company stock valued at $17,869,618. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $1,861.64 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,566.76 and a 12 month high of $2,035.80. The firm has a market cap of $934.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,833.65 and its 200-day moving average is $1,815.85.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

