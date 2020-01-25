Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 1,133 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lowered its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.3% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arjuna Capital boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 30,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 999,937.0% during the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 71,062,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,920,000 after buying an additional 71,055,523 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.3% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,990,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 26,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.07, for a total transaction of $3,262,668.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,413,674.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $210,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,856 shares in the company, valued at $836,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,247,348 shares of company stock valued at $154,656,137 in the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $125.14 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $92.97 and a fifty-two week high of $127.00. The firm has a market cap of $311.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.93%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.86.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

