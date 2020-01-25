MediBloc [QRC20] Market Capitalization Reaches $12.28 Million (MED)

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded 49.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. During the last seven days, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar. MediBloc [QRC20] has a market capitalization of $12.28 million and $9,510.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can now be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, Coinrail and Bibox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8,376.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.99 or 0.01933545 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $313.53 or 0.03742387 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.10 or 0.00645770 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.69 or 0.00736383 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00101317 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010796 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00030474 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.10 or 0.00597986 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

MediBloc [QRC20] Profile

MediBloc [QRC20] (CRYPTO:MED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MediBloc [QRC20] is medibloc.org/en. The official message board for MediBloc [QRC20] is medium.com/@MediBloc. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MediBloc [QRC20]

MediBloc [QRC20] can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Bibox and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [QRC20] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

