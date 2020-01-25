MedicCoin (MEDIC) Market Cap Hits $29,203.00

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 25th. One MedicCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptohub, CryptoBridge, Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. During the last week, MedicCoin has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar. MedicCoin has a total market cap of $29,203.00 and $197.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About MedicCoin

MedicCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. The official website for MedicCoin is mediccoin.com. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin. The official message board for MedicCoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC.

MedicCoin Coin Trading

MedicCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, CryptoBridge, Graviex, BTC-Alpha, Stocks.Exchange and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MedicCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MedicCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

