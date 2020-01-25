Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.52.

Several research analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 52,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.33, for a total transaction of $5,703,199.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $111.13 per share, for a total transaction of $555,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,433 shares of company stock worth $11,704,539 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Watch Point Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 32,723 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 538 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 22,692 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 4,705 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

MDT traded down $1.71 on Friday, hitting $119.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,382,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,559,251. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.64. The firm has a market cap of $162.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.60. Medtronic has a 12 month low of $82.77 and a 12 month high of $122.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 14.52%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

