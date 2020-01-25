MEG Energy Corp (TSE:MEG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

MEG Energy Corp (TSE:MEG) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$7.73.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MEG. Raymond James set a C$6.50 price target on MEG Energy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on MEG Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised MEG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$9.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on MEG Energy from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised MEG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$9.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of MEG Energy stock traded down C$0.07 on Friday, hitting C$7.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,643,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,319,665. MEG Energy has a twelve month low of C$4.06 and a twelve month high of C$8.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$7.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$942.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$791.28 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that MEG Energy will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

