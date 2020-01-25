Megacoin (MEC) Price Down 7.8% Over Last Week

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Megacoin has a total market cap of $67,374.00 and $2.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Megacoin has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. One Megacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Megacoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.55 or 0.00641460 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00008037 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00035060 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

MEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 29th, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 38,432,612 coins. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu. The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org.

Megacoin Coin Trading

Megacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Megacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Megacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.