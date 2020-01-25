Melon Price Up 60.5% Over Last 7 Days (MLN)

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Melon has a total market capitalization of $8.24 million and $203,399.00 worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Melon has traded up 60.5% against the US dollar. One Melon token can currently be purchased for approximately $6.59 or 0.00078918 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kraken, Bitsane, Bittrex and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Melon alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.04 or 0.03114701 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011998 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00202677 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029488 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00123991 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Melon

Melon launched on February 16th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,250,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Melon is melonport.com.

Buying and Selling Melon

Melon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bitsane, Bittrex, Liqui, Radar Relay and Kraken. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Melon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Melon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Melon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Melon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.