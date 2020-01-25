Merculet (MVP) Price Down 7.1% This Week

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 25th. Merculet has a market capitalization of $417,967.00 and approximately $98,709.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Merculet token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, Kucoin, CoinMex and Hotbit. During the last seven days, Merculet has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Merculet alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $260.29 or 0.03122300 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012012 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00203050 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00029343 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00123784 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Merculet Token Profile

Merculet was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,030,920,153 tokens. The official message board for Merculet is medium.com/merculet. Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Merculet is www.merculet.io.

Buying and Selling Merculet

Merculet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX, OKEx, Kucoin, CoinMex and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Merculet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Merculet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Merculet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Merculet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.