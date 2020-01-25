Mercury (MER) Price Up 4.3% Over Last 7 Days

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Mercury token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Bittrex, Upbit and Waves Decentralized Exchange. Mercury has a market capitalization of $274,847.00 and approximately $64.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mercury has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mercury alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.68 or 0.03117004 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011935 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00202443 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000685 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00029505 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00123990 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Mercury Token Profile

Mercury’s launch date was March 15th, 2017. Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for Mercury is www.darcr.us. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mercury

Mercury can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Upbit, Bittrex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mercury using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mercury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mercury and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.