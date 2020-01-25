Metadium (META) Price Hits $0.0033 on Major Exchanges

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Over the last seven days, Metadium has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. Metadium has a market capitalization of $4.12 million and approximately $30,854.00 worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metadium token can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Kucoin, Bytex and Coinsuper.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.44 or 0.03147484 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011904 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00202941 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000685 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00029495 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00124207 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Metadium Profile

Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 tokens. Metadium’s official message board is medium.com/metadium. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metadium’s official website is www.metadium.com.

Buying and Selling Metadium

Metadium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bytex, Hotbit, Bilaxy, Coinsuper and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metadium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metadium using one of the exchanges listed above.

