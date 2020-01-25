Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) Holdings Cut by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 822,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,839 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.09% of Metlife worth $41,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Metlife by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 32,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Metlife by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 22,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Metlife by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Metlife by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Metlife during the 4th quarter valued at $2,298,000. Institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MET traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,943,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,655,147. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $47.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.43. Metlife Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.41 and a fifty-two week high of $52.76.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $16.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.37 billion. Metlife had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Metlife Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is 32.65%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Metlife in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Metlife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Metlife from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.13.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

