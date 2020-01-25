MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.33.
MGP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Macquarie initiated coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HGI Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 10.9% during the third quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 58,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 12.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 258,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,781,000 after purchasing an additional 28,139 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 5,122.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 20,336 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 19.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 273,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,349,000 after purchasing an additional 45,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 0.7% during the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 190,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.
MGM Growth Properties stock opened at $32.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.46. MGM Growth Properties has a 12 month low of $28.19 and a 12 month high of $33.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.74 and its 200-day moving average is $30.51.
MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $226.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.29 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is presently 84.30%.
MGM Growth Properties Company Profile
MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.
