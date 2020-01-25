MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.33.

MGP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Macquarie initiated coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HGI Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 10.9% during the third quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 58,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 12.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 258,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,781,000 after purchasing an additional 28,139 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 5,122.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 20,336 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 19.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 273,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,349,000 after purchasing an additional 45,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 0.7% during the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 190,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

MGM Growth Properties stock opened at $32.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.46. MGM Growth Properties has a 12 month low of $28.19 and a 12 month high of $33.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.74 and its 200-day moving average is $30.51.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $226.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.29 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is presently 84.30%.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.