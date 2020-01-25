MicroBitcoin (MBC) Hits Market Cap of $10.05 Million

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One MicroBitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX, P2PB2B and BiteBTC. MicroBitcoin has a total market cap of $10.05 million and $4,792.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MicroBitcoin has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MicroBitcoin alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006198 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

MicroBitcoin Profile

MBC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2017. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 188,777,000,000 coins. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MicroBitcoin’s official website is microbitcoin.org.

MicroBitcoin Coin Trading

MicroBitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, STEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MicroBitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MicroBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MicroBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MicroBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.