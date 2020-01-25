Micromines Reaches Market Capitalization of $67,579.00 (MICRO)

Micromines (CURRENCY:MICRO) traded 25.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One Micromines token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy, Mercatox and Crex24. During the last week, Micromines has traded 114.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Micromines has a total market cap of $67,579.00 and $5.00 worth of Micromines was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $257.50 or 0.03090063 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012013 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00203219 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00029316 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00124023 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Micromines

Micromines’ total supply is 18,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,999,261,364 tokens. Micromines’ official Twitter account is @Microminestoken. Micromines’ official message board is medium.com/@micromines. Micromines’ official website is micromines.co.

Micromines Token Trading

Micromines can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit, Crex24 and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Micromines directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Micromines should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Micromines using one of the exchanges listed above.

