Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Montecito Bank & Trust’s 9th Largest Position

Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,444 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 2.0% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 613,005,516 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $82,118,218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,724,483 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2,651.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,353,275 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,022,645,000 after purchasing an additional 64,905,685 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 32,812,008 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,561,852,000 after purchasing an additional 746,243 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,247,767 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,066,317,000 after purchasing an additional 495,737 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.1% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,906,968 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,323,786,000 after purchasing an additional 267,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Nomura set a $161.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Microsoft from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Microsoft from to in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.80.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $165.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.97. The stock has a market cap of $1,271.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.23. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $102.17 and a 1 year high of $168.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.24 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.42, for a total value of $361,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 123,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,899,992.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 11,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total value of $1,645,705.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 611,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,755,686.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,845 shares of company stock valued at $7,974,356. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.