Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s 5th Largest Position

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,934 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,761 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 1.9% of Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $19,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its position in Microsoft by 48.9% during the second quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 521 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its position in Microsoft by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 71.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on MSFT. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $174.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cleveland Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.80.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 11,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total value of $1,645,705.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 611,855 shares in the company, valued at $88,755,686.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,845 shares of company stock worth $7,974,356 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $165.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,271.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.23. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $102.17 and a 1-year high of $168.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.24 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

