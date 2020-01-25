Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 291,623 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 80,372 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 7.5% of Clarius Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $47,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 48.9% during the second quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 521 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT opened at $165.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.97. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $102.17 and a 12-month high of $168.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,259.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $174.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.80.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 11,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total value of $1,645,705.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 611,855 shares in the company, valued at $88,755,686.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total value of $357,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 133,944 shares in the company, valued at $19,139,258.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,845 shares of company stock worth $7,974,356 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

