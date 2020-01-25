Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Increased by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,276,455 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,329 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 15.7% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $201,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,556 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Moon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 13,332 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, VeraBank N.A. raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 22,294 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,074.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total transaction of $357,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 133,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,139,258.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,845 shares of company stock worth $7,974,356 in the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Cleveland Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays set a $168.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.80.

Microsoft stock opened at $165.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,259.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $102.17 and a 1 year high of $168.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.97.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The company had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

