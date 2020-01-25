Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $416.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) will announce sales of $416.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $412.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $420.34 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities reported sales of $398.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will report full year sales of $1.64 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.87). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $415.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAA shares. Barclays set a $141.00 target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Mizuho downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.73.

Shares of MAA stock opened at $136.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.81, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.29. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $99.30 and a 1 year high of $140.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 66.23%.

In related news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $37,533.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,926,879.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $37,665.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,639,874.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,675 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,633. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

