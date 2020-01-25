Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) Shares Acquired by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned about 0.32% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $47,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 38.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MAA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.73.

Shares of MAA stock opened at $136.96 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 1 year low of $99.30 and a 1 year high of $140.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.73 and its 200-day moving average is $129.70. The stock has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.29.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.87). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $415.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 66.23%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $38,194.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,807,903.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $33,832.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,789,906.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,675 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,633 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

