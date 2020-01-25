Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $141.50.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MIDD shares. Wellington Shields lowered Middleby from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th.

MIDD traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,689. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Middleby has a twelve month low of $105.77 and a twelve month high of $142.98.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $724.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.88 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Middleby will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $120.24 per share, with a total value of $50,500.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,147.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIDD. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Middleby by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Middleby by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Middleby by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Middleby by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Middleby by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

