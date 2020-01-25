Milestone Resources Group Ltd Purchases New Shares in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Milestone Resources Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 68,050 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $22,168,000. Boeing comprises 2.7% of Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio increased its position in Boeing by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 510,528 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $166,309,000 after purchasing an additional 29,189 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,990 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 55,624 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $18,120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,243 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its stake in Boeing by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 5,260 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. 68.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Boeing from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $370.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $371.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. Longbow Research assumed coverage on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $333.00 price objective (down previously from $360.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $350.53.

Shares of BA stock traded up $5.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $323.05. The company had a trading volume of 17,787,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,050,929. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $302.72 and a 12 month high of $446.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $352.50. The company has a market cap of $181.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.19.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). Boeing had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 367.68%. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.34%.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.