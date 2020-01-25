Milestone Resources Group Ltd Purchases New Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Milestone Resources Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 549,587 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $103,267,000. Visa accounts for 12.4% of Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Visa by 18,464.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,185,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,592,000 after buying an additional 5,157,354 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Visa by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $21,483,952,000 after buying an additional 2,773,330 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Visa by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,306,099 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,084,712,000 after buying an additional 783,989 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Visa by 243.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 997,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $171,558,000 after buying an additional 706,744 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $119,100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total transaction of $3,782,218.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,589,687.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total value of $1,244,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,446 shares in the company, valued at $9,857,744.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,480 shares of company stock worth $10,606,182 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on Visa from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 target price on Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.68.

NYSE:V traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $205.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,719,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,253,803. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.65. The company has a market capitalization of $406.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.30 and a twelve month high of $210.13.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. Visa’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.