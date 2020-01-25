Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) will announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Mimecast’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Mimecast posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mimecast will report full year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mimecast.

Get Mimecast alerts:

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $103.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.63 million. Mimecast had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. Mimecast’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MIME shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.93.

Shares of Mimecast stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.13. The stock had a trading volume of 840,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,006. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.71 and its 200 day moving average is $43.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -501.25, a PEG ratio of 39.66 and a beta of 1.18. Mimecast has a twelve month low of $33.67 and a twelve month high of $54.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

In related news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $1,745,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,626,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,105,516.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.52, for a total transaction of $667,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,232,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,424,650. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIME. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Mimecast by 4.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mimecast by 235.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 333,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,563,000 after acquiring an additional 233,741 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Mimecast by 13.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 212,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,916,000 after acquiring an additional 25,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Mimecast by 39.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 116,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,462,000 after acquiring an additional 33,184 shares during the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mimecast (MIME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.