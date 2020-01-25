Mincoin (MNC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.00

Mincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded down 50.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Mincoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0587 or 0.00000703 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mincoin has traded up 77.4% against the US dollar. Mincoin has a market capitalization of $363,178.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Mincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mincoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.39 or 0.00639569 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010894 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00008039 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00036064 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Mincoin Profile

MNC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2013. Mincoin’s total supply is 6,190,263 coins. Mincoin’s official website is www.mincoin.us. Mincoin’s official message board is www.mincoinforum.com. Mincoin’s official Twitter account is @mincoinus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mincoin is /r/MinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mincoin Coin Trading

Mincoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mincoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mincoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mincoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.