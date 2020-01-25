Mindexcoin (MIC) Price Tops $0.0004

Mindexcoin (CURRENCY:MIC) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 25th. Mindexcoin has a market cap of $273,376.00 and approximately $1,503.00 worth of Mindexcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mindexcoin has traded 10% lower against the US dollar. One Mindexcoin token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store, LATOKEN, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Mercatox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mindexcoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.50 or 0.03090063 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012013 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00203219 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00029316 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00124023 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Mindexcoin Profile

Mindexcoin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Mindexcoin’s total supply is 1,548,595,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 683,595,545 tokens. The official message board for Mindexcoin is medium.com/mindexcoin. The official website for Mindexcoin is mindexcoin.com. Mindexcoin’s official Twitter account is @mindexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mindexcoin

Mindexcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Token Store and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mindexcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mindexcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mindexcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mindexcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mindexcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.