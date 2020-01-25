MINDOL (MIN) Price Hits $2.89

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One MINDOL token can currently be bought for $2.89 or 0.00034362 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coineal, Coinsuper and CoinTiger. Over the last seven days, MINDOL has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. MINDOL has a total market cap of $491.37 million and $2.44 million worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $100.45 or 0.01196279 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004505 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000177 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000050 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000828 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About MINDOL

MINDOL (CRYPTO:MIN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2014. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,303,676 tokens. MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev. The official website for MINDOL is mindol.net.

Buying and Selling MINDOL

MINDOL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, CoinTiger and Coineal. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MINDOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MINDOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

