MineBee Price Reaches $0.0302 on Major Exchanges (MB)

MineBee (CURRENCY:MB) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. MineBee has a market capitalization of $55.18 million and $738,079.00 worth of MineBee was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MineBee has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MineBee token can now be purchased for $0.0302 or 0.00000360 BTC on major exchanges including Hanbitco and ProBit Exchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.87 or 0.03173559 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011940 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00203893 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00029433 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00124300 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MineBee Token Profile

MineBee’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,830,117,455 tokens. The official message board for MineBee is medium.com/minebee. MineBee’s official website is minebee.io. MineBee’s official Twitter account is @

.

MineBee Token Trading

MineBee can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hanbitco and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MineBee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MineBee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MineBee using one of the exchanges listed above.

