Minereum (MNE) Trading 47.3% Higher Over Last Week

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. During the last week, Minereum has traded 47.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Minereum has a total market cap of $90,736.00 and $200.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Minereum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000136 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC and Livecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.76 or 0.03105747 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011960 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00202974 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00029541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00124543 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Minereum

Minereum’s genesis date was April 14th, 2017. Minereum’s total supply is 7,971,471 tokens. The official website for Minereum is www.minereum.com. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Minereum Token Trading

Minereum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Minereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

