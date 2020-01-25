Miners’ Reward Token Trading 12.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MRT)

Miners’ Reward Token (CURRENCY:MRT) traded 28.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 25th. Over the last week, Miners’ Reward Token has traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar. Miners’ Reward Token has a market capitalization of $162,701.00 and approximately $121.00 worth of Miners’ Reward Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Miners’ Reward Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000194 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $264.17 or 0.03148500 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011949 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00204101 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00029540 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00124020 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Miners’ Reward Token Token Profile

Miners’ Reward Token launched on March 28th, 2017. Miners’ Reward Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Miners’ Reward Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform. Miners’ Reward Token’s official website is wavescommunity.com/miners-reward-token.

Miners’ Reward Token Token Trading

Miners’ Reward Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Miners’ Reward Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Miners’ Reward Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Miners’ Reward Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

