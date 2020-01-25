MinexCoin (MNX) Trading Down 9.6% Over Last Week

MinexCoin (CURRENCY:MNX) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One MinexCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0375 or 0.00000446 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exmo, Livecoin, HitBTC and CoinExchange. In the last week, MinexCoin has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. MinexCoin has a total market capitalization of $230,305.00 and approximately $39,530.00 worth of MinexCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.44 or 0.03147484 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011904 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00202941 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000685 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00029495 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00124207 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00036806 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

MinexCoin Coin Profile

MinexCoin is a coin. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2017. MinexCoin’s total supply is 6,528,365 coins and its circulating supply is 6,144,623 coins. The Reddit community for MinexCoin is /r/Minexcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MinexCoin is minexcoin.com. MinexCoin’s official Twitter account is @minexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MinexCoin

MinexCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinExchange, Livecoin and Exmo. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinexCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MinexCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MinexCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

