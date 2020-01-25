Mirai Hits 24 Hour Volume of $462.00 (MRI)

Mirai (CURRENCY:MRI) traded 24.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. One Mirai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Sistemkoin, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. Mirai has a market capitalization of $1,965.00 and $462.00 worth of Mirai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mirai has traded down 25% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00096998 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004570 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000231 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00001009 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded up 41.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Mirai Profile

MRI is a coin. Mirai’s total supply is 3,442,977 coins and its circulating supply is 3,432,003 coins. Mirai’s official Twitter account is @CoinMirai. The official website for Mirai is www.mirai.rocks.

Mirai Coin Trading

Mirai can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Sistemkoin, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirai using one of the exchanges listed above.

