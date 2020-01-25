Mirai Market Cap Tops $1,976.00 (MRI)

Mirai (CURRENCY:MRI) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Mirai coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Sistemkoin, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. Mirai has a total market capitalization of $1,976.00 and approximately $455.00 worth of Mirai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mirai has traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00068427 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004556 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000230 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000850 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded up 55.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Mirai (MRI) is a coin. Mirai’s total supply is 3,442,977 coins and its circulating supply is 3,432,003 coins. Mirai’s official website is www.mirai.rocks. Mirai’s official Twitter account is @CoinMirai.

Mirai can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Cryptopia, Sistemkoin and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

