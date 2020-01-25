Mission Wealth Management LP Boosts Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,715 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 3.0% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Apple were worth $30,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 621,074 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $122,994,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 72,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,194,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 56,497 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,654,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 19,749 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 224,152 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $50,203,000 after buying an additional 25,172 shares during the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on AAPL. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 10th. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Apple from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.36.

AAPL stock opened at $318.31 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $151.74 and a one year high of $319.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,395.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $294.03 and a 200-day moving average of $243.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The company had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

