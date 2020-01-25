Mithril (MITH) Market Capitalization Reaches $5.19 Million

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Mithril token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bithumb, DigiFinex and OKEx. During the last week, Mithril has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. Mithril has a total market cap of $5.19 million and approximately $183,808.00 worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mithril alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00007564 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00009138 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001528 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril Profile

Mithril (MITH) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 721,000,000 tokens. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mithril’s official website is mith.io. Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken.

Buying and Selling Mithril

Mithril can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Gate.io, DigiFinex, HitBTC, Ethfinex, Bithumb, LBank, FCoin, ZB.COM, OKEx and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mithril Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mithril and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.