Mixin (XIN) Trading 0.2% Higher Over Last Week

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Mixin has a market cap of $112.80 million and $56.66 million worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mixin token can now be purchased for approximately $238.65 or 0.02839947 BTC on exchanges including FCoin and BigONE. Over the last week, Mixin has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mixin alerts:

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Mixin

Mixin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 2nd, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 472,652 tokens. Mixin’s official website is mixin.one. The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mixin Token Trading

Mixin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mixin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mixin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mixin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mixin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.