MOAC Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.60 Million (MOAC)

MOAC (CURRENCY:MOAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. MOAC has a total market cap of $12.60 million and approximately $2,439.00 worth of MOAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MOAC has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. One MOAC coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00002424 BTC on major exchanges.

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011854 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000937 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 36.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MOAC (CRYPTO:MOAC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. MOAC’s total supply is 151,205,864 coins and its circulating supply is 62,463,334 coins. The Reddit community for MOAC is /r/MOAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MOAC’s official message board is medium.com/@moac_io. MOAC’s official Twitter account is @moac_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. MOAC’s official website is moac.io.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MOAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MOAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

