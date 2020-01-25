Mobius Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $338.00 (MOBI)

Mobius (CURRENCY:MOBI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Mobius token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges including GOPAX, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, OTCBTC and Stellarport. In the last seven days, Mobius has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. Mobius has a market capitalization of $2.71 million and $338.00 worth of Mobius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mobius Token Profile

Mobius’ launch date was August 2nd, 2017. Mobius’ total supply is 888,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,082,884 tokens. Mobius’ official message board is medium.com/mobius-network. Mobius’ official website is mobius.network. Mobius’ official Twitter account is @mobius_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mobius is /r/MobiusNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mobius

Mobius can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, OTCBTC, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Kucoin, GOPAX, BitMart and Stellarport. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mobius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mobius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mobius using one of the exchanges listed above.

