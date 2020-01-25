Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.60.

MC has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Moelis & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on shares of Moelis & Co from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moelis & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Moelis & Co from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Shares of Moelis & Co stock opened at $35.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.96. Moelis & Co has a twelve month low of $29.56 and a twelve month high of $48.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.28.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $231.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.15 million. Moelis & Co had a return on equity of 47.82% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Moelis & Co will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher Callesano sold 4,797 shares of Moelis & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $173,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 87,293 shares of Moelis & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $2,997,641.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,997,641.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 107,866 shares of company stock valued at $3,728,179. 19.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Moelis & Co during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,430,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Moelis & Co by 0.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,241 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Moelis & Co during the third quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Moelis & Co by 570.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 243,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,987,000 after buying an additional 206,852 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new position in Moelis & Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,000. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Moelis & Co

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

