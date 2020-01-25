Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.51 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) will report $2.51 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Molson Coors Brewing’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.52 billion. Molson Coors Brewing reported sales of $2.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Molson Coors Brewing will report full year sales of $10.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.58 billion to $10.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $10.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.50 billion to $10.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Molson Coors Brewing.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 1.19%. Molson Coors Brewing’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TAP shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Molson Coors Brewing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Molson Coors Brewing from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays downgraded Molson Coors Brewing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Molson Coors Brewing from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.75.

Shares of TAP opened at $56.74 on Friday. Molson Coors Brewing has a 52-week low of $49.82 and a 52-week high of $67.24. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 79.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.87 and a 200 day moving average of $54.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 19.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,749,000 after acquiring an additional 41,054 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing in the second quarter valued at about $2,711,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 3.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 741,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,521,000 after acquiring an additional 26,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 18.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 9,653 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

