Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) Stock Position Decreased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,475 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing in the fourth quarter valued at $1,619,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing in the fourth quarter valued at $607,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing in the fourth quarter valued at $3,492,000. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing in the fourth quarter valued at $1,136,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $56.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 1 year low of $49.82 and a 1 year high of $67.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.03. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.75.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. Molson Coors Brewing had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. Molson Coors Brewing’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Molson Coors Brewing from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Molson Coors Brewing from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays lowered Molson Coors Brewing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $59.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Molson Coors Brewing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molson Coors Brewing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.75.

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

