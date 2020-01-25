Monero Classic Price Tops $0.22 on Major Exchanges (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded down 35.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $3.99 million and approximately $136.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00002679 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, HitBTC and TradeOgre. In the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded down 51% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.28 or 0.00735302 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001720 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001822 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

XMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 17,884,480 coins. The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic.

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

Monero Classic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Gate.io and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

