Monero One Day Trading Volume Hits $49.60 Million (XMR)

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. In the last seven days, Monero has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Monero coin can currently be bought for approximately $61.28 or 0.00735302 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC Trade UA, Coinut, Ovis and Tux Exchange. Monero has a total market capitalization of $1.07 billion and approximately $49.60 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 35.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001720 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001822 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 17,415,435 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monero is www.monero.cc. The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

Buying and Selling Monero

Monero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kraken, B2BX, BitBay, Coindeal, Nanex, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, DragonEX, Binance, Exrates, Instant Bitex, Gate.io, Coinroom, Poloniex, Exmo, CoinEx, Bitlish, Livecoin, LiteBit.eu, Bitbns, BTC-Alpha, Trade Satoshi, Tux Exchange, OKEx, OpenLedger DEX, Coinbe, Crex24, SouthXchange, Coinut, Bitfinex, Upbit, Graviex, BTC Trade UA, Huobi, Bithumb, Cryptopia, Ovis, Mercatox, TradeOgre, Cryptomate, Bittrex, Braziliex, Liquid, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Bisq. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

