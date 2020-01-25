Monero (XMR) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $35.65 Million

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 25th. One Monero coin can now be bought for $61.83 or 0.00736613 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Bitbns, Graviex and OpenLedger DEX. Monero has a total market cap of $1.08 billion and $35.65 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Monero has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 35.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004071 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001438 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001832 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Monero

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 17,416,212 coins. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official website is www.monero.cc. The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

Monero Coin Trading

Monero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, Bitlish, Livecoin, Nanex, Bitbns, Coinroom, Graviex, BTC-Alpha, Bithumb, Liquid, Crex24, Stocks.Exchange, Huobi, Braziliex, Tux Exchange, TradeOgre, Mercatox, SouthXchange, Coindeal, Instant Bitex, DragonEX, Gate.io, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, B2BX, Kraken, Coinbe, BTC Trade UA, Coinut, Bittrex, BitBay, OKEx, Exrates, CoinEx, Binance, Cryptomate, Bisq, HitBTC, OpenLedger DEX, Bitfinex, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Poloniex and Ovis. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

