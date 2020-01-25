MonetaryUnit Hits Market Capitalization of $1.02 Million (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. MonetaryUnit has a total market cap of $1.02 million and $1,862.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Upbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MonetaryUnit alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00009619 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003239 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005616 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 180,708,256 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Bittrex, Bittylicious, Upbit and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MonetaryUnit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonetaryUnit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.