Monolith (TKN) Price Tops $0.15 on Top Exchanges

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 25th. In the last seven days, Monolith has traded 7% higher against the US dollar. One Monolith token can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001845 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Ethfinex and Bancor Network. Monolith has a market cap of $5.05 million and approximately $34,536.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Monolith alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00036876 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $462.03 or 0.05534126 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00026557 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00128446 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00020157 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00033630 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002659 BTC.

About Monolith

Monolith (CRYPTO:TKN) is a token. Its launch date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,694,387 tokens. Monolith’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz. Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Monolith

Monolith can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bancor Network, IDEX, Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monolith should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monolith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monolith and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.