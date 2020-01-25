Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Acquired by Autus Asset Management LLC

Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $4,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MNST. Pensionfund Sabic grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its position in Monster Beverage by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in Monster Beverage by 12.6% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii grew its position in Monster Beverage by 50.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 15,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 16.7% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 69,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

MNST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Guggenheim cut Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Cowen cut Monster Beverage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.44.

Shares of MNST opened at $67.10 on Friday. Monster Beverage Corp has a 1-year low of $52.23 and a 1-year high of $68.01. The stock has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.25.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 26.58%. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 33,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $1,982,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,499,017.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 42,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $2,664,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,121.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,261,580. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

