Mooncoin (MOON) Achieves Market Cap of $2.55 Million

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 61.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Over the last week, Mooncoin has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. Mooncoin has a market capitalization of $2.55 million and $74.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mooncoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.25 or 0.00645546 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010804 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007987 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00035319 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Mooncoin Profile

Mooncoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 226,425,083,564 coins. Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia. The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mooncoin’s official website is www.mooncoin.eco.

Mooncoin Coin Trading

Mooncoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mooncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mooncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

